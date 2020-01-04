Woman molested inside packed bus, accused arrested

Kolkata: A 28-year-old lady was allegedly molested inside a bus during office hours on Saturday morning. The accused has been arrested by Park Street police station.



According to police sources, the lady, a resident of Trilokshonath Banerjee Lane in Howrah had boarded a private bus of Route C from Howrah and was travelling towards Park Street to join her workplace. While she was alighting from the bus at the crossing of JL Nehru Road and Park Street at 9.58 am, the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately. The woman was spotted getting down from the bus shedding tears that alerted the traffic sergeant on duty.

The accused, identified as Jaychand Mondol, a resident of Desbandhu Nagar, Hindmotor of Hooghly district, was nabbed by traffic sergeant and other cops who were on duty at the crossing as he tried to escape.

A case was indexed at Park Street police station on the basis of the victim's complaint. The police has already recorded the statement of the victim.

Kolkata Police under the instructions of Commissioner Anuj Sharma has been maintaining a strict vigil at Park Street and its adjoining stretches. Members of the Combat Force and Winners, special patrol teams of the police were also deployed. More than 500 people were nabbed for disorderly conduct between Christmas Eve and the afternoon of Christmas. The stretch of Park Street from JL Nehru Road to AJC Bose Road was divided into four sectors and five officers of the rank of deputy police commissioners of police were posted to curb crime on women during the Christmas and the New Year . There was hardly any complaint related to women harassment during that period.