Woman lodges FIR against Dilip Ghosh over derogatory remarks

Kolkata: An FIR has been filed against state BJP president Dilip Ghosh for making derogatory remarks against a woman who had entered the party's Abhinandan Yatra, holding a placard demanding withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), at Patuli on Thursday.



Sudeshna Duttagupta, who studies in the Sanskrit University, lodged the FIR at Patuli police station.

Criticising Ghosh, Chandrima Bhattacharya, president of Mahila Trinamool Congress, wondered how a political leader could make such a derogatory remark.

"He should control his words. Such a statement by a political leader is uncalled for. Ghosh has been awarded by his party for making such statements," she said, while congratulating Sudeshna for lodging the FIR against Ghosh.

After Duttagupta entered the procession, she was stopped by BJP workers who snatched away the placard and tore it off.

Ghosh later said: "She had come close to our rally. We snatched away the placard. She is fortunate that nothing worse happened. Why do these people come before our workers? We have tolerated such things till now but enough is enough."

State Sports minister Aroop Biswas, who led a rally demanding withdrawal of CAA and NRC at Patuli on Friday, said: "Ghosh is instigating his party workers to propagate violence. BJP believes in hooliganism and creating trouble. The party's only business is to destroy the peace and harmony of India."

The rally started at Patuli and ended at Baghajatin. Hundreds of Trinamool workers took part in the procession. All the party councillors of Jadavpur were present. The participants carried anti-CAA and anti-NRC posters and shouted slogans demanding their withdrawal.

Biswas said: "Local people reacted spontaneously to join today's rally, whereas BJP had to bring people from outside to organise the procession."