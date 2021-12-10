Woman hurt after husband throws acid on her

kolkata: A woman suffered serious burn injuries after her husband allegedly threw acid on her on Wednesday night in Maheshtala.



According to sources, the woman and her son lives at her father's house for the past one year since she was separated from her husband. On Wednesday night, her husband called her and asked the woman to meet him at the Rampur bus stand.The man originally from Nakashipara in Nadia lives at Rasapunja area of Bishnupur in South 24-Parganas. After the woman met with her husband, they got involved in an altercation after a few minutes of interaction. During the altercation, suddenly the man threw acid on the woman.

The woman started screaming and hearing her cry, local people caught the man. The woman was rushed to a local hospital from where she was shifted to SSKM hospital.

Police have registered a case against the man on the basis of the complaint lodged by the sister of the woman. The man is being interrogated to find out the motive behind his attack on his wife.