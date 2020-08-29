Woman held over fake FB profiles

Kolkata: A woman has been arrested for allegedly creating two fake Facebook profiles and posting obscene pictures to malign a person over some personal grudge.



According to sources, on April 5 last year, a resident of Lake Town area who is a lawyer lodged a complaint alleging that someone has created two Facebook accounts using his name and that of his daughter. The unknown accused person has also posted several defamatory and sexually explicit pictures. The complainant came to know about the profiles after he and his wife received few calls on their mobile phones seeking sexual favours. When he checked, he found that the accused had given the couple's mobile numbers and framed them as contact persons for call girls.

A case was initiated against unknown accused persons on charges of stalking, defamation, criminal intimidation by anonymous communication and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman. Few days ago, the police managed to get hold of the woman's location and on Thursday night, they nabbed her from Rajarhat area.

The woman claimed that she had got in touch with the complainant as she wanted to appoint him for her divorce. But due to some reason, the lawyer refused and thus the woman got angry and decided to take revenge.