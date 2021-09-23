Woman held for trying to kill son

KOLKATA: A woman, identified as Kaberi Das, was arrested for allegedly trying to murder her son over a family dispute in Bansdroni area late on Tuesday night. The injured, Surajit Das, has been admitted to the SSKM hospital.



Kaberi's younger son is mentally and physically-challenged. Kaberi's husband Prafulla Das was an employee of Kolkata Port Trust. He died a few years ago. Since then, Kaberi has been living with her two sons.

Late on Tuesday night around 1:30 am, during an altercation, Kaberi all of a sudden started stabbing Surajit with a sharp weapon. She struck Surajit's head and body multiple times.

Cops from Bansdroni police station rushed Surajit to SSKM hospital. Kaberi was detained. Later, a case was registered.