Woman held for posing as official of US institute

KOLKATA: A woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly duping two persons from Rohtak in Haryana by posing as a top official of US Atomic Metal and Research Institute and attached to NASA.



On Thursday evening, a man identified as Narender Singh informed the Narayanpur police station about the suspicious activity of a woman, who claimed herself to be Mita Shah. He told the cops that the woman duped him and his friend of Rs 44 lakh by promising a profit of Rs 100 crore on the pretext of selling super antique materials to him, which he could sell to the research units at a high cost. She also showed some documents which were claimed to be licenses, permission, authorisation from DRDO and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC.) Singh told the cops that he had given money to the woman whom he met on social media. Police arrested the woman, whose original name is Madhumita Saha. She has been remanded in police custody for 12 days.