Woman held for killing 4 members of same family, husband on run

kolkata: A woman was arrested and her husband fled after they allegedly hacked four persons to death including a 13-year-old girl at MC Ghosh lane in Howrah on Wednesday night.



According to sources, a property-related dispute was going on between two brothers identified as Debasish Ghosh and Debraj Ghosh.

Debraj and his wife Pallabi reportedly used to claim that their mother, Madhabi Ghosh had deprived them. Also Debasish and his family members used to misbehave with them.

Local residents told the cops that they often heard raised voices of altercation coming from the house. On Wednesday night at around 11 pm Debraj and Pallabi suddenly went to the Debraj's portion of the two storied house and again got involved in an altercation.

Pallabi reportedly brought two sharp weapons and handed over one to Debraj. Later they started stabbing Debasish and his wife Rakhi. When Debaish and Debraj's mother tried to stop, she was also stabbed. The accused duo even searched for Debaish and Rekha's 13-year-old daughter and hacked her to death. Meanwhile, hearing the Ghosh family members screaming, their relative Subrata Ghosh and a few others went there and found Dabraj and Pallabi with sharp weapons. They allegedly threatened the neighbours as well. Though Debraj managed to flee, Pallabi was caught. Police have registered a case against Pallabi and Debraj. A massive manhunt is on to nab Debraj.