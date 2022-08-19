Woman held, drugs worth over Rs 1 cr found hidden in her body

kolkata: The sleuths of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) recovered drugs worth more than rupees one crore from the private part of a woman passenger at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport recently.



The sleuths of NCB intercepted the woman, who was loitering suspiciously at the airport. After she refused to answer the questions of the NCB sleuths, the latter took her for a medical examination.

The surgeons conducted a minor operation and found out that the drugs had been kept in three pouches inside the private part.NCB officials said women were being used to carry drugs. "The drug mafias are using new techniques to hoodwink the sleuths," they added.