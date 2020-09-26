Woman hacked to death, her 2 daughters stabbed brutally

Kolkata: A woman has was hacked to death and her two daughters including a minor girl were stabbed brutally on Friday afternoon in Ekbalpore. The accused person later surrendered himself at the police station.



According to police, on Friday around 12:30 pm, local residents of Dr Sudhir Basu Road in Ekbalpore heard a few women screaming for help inside a house. When they rushed there saw a woman identified as Akida Khatoon (45) and her two daughters were lying in a pool of blood inside a room. Immediately Ekbalpore police station was informed. After police arrived they rushed the three woman to SSKM Hospital where Khatoon was declared brought dead. Her two daughters have been admitted with multiple stab injuries at the hospital.

Meanwhile, during probe, the accused person identified as Sultan Ansari reached Ekbalpore police station and confessed to his crime. He was immediately detained. Later cops came to know that Ansari is the cousin of Khatoon's husband Haroon Rashid.

Sources informed that cops came to know that a family dispute was there between Rashid and Ansari.

However, local people informed that the family has been living in the said house for more than 20 years but they do not know about any dispute.

State Urban Development minister and Chairman, Board of Administrator of KMC, Firhad Hakim came to know about the incident and rushed to the spot. Later he said that the incident took place over a family dispute. The accused has been arrested. Later forensic experts visited the murder spot and collected samples.