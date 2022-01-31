Woman found living with daughter's body for 10 days

kolkata: A mentally-challenged woman was found living with her daughter's corpse for the past 10 days at Shibpur in Howrah.



A relative of the woman came to deliver some food on Sunday.

According to sources, the mentally-challenged woman aged around 70 years was living with her 45-year-old daughter, who was paralysed and also suffering from several ailments. Her husband had died five years ago. Local people informed that the nephew of the elderly woman used to visit the house to deliver food items.

On Sunday afternoon, when her nephew arrived, he felt a foul smell. When he entered the house, he saw the body of another woman on the bed in a decomposed condition. Immediately, local people and Shibpur police station were informed. Police arrived and recovered the decomposed body. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.