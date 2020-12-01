Woman found living with bodies of parents

Kolkata: A woman was found living with the decomposed bodies of her elderly parents for the past six days on Sunday night at Baranagar in North 24-Parganas.



The elderly couple was identified as A K Chowdhury (85) and his wife S Chowdhury (75). Both were doctors. According to sources, the daughter is suffering from some mental illness.

Since the past few days, residents of the apartment had been complaining of a foul odour. However, they were unable to locate its source. On Sunday evening, the odour turned unbearable. Some residents suspected that the odour was emanating from the couple's flat. Thus, they informed Baranagar police station. When police reached the spot, they found the decomposed bodies.

Their daughter, Debi, used to live with them after she got divorced. The residents informed police that the family kept themselves aloof from the neighbours. Meanwhile, police are investigating whether the couple was murdered. It is being suspected that the man died a day before the woman's death.

Debi is being interrogated by the police. With the investigation underway, the police are waiting for the autopsy report. Police may also seek medical opinion to ascertain the condition of Debi's mental health.