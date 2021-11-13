Woman found hanging at her house in Tollygunge

kolkata: A woman was found hanging at her house at Tollygunge.



The deceased, Puja Chanda (20), was found hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a gamcha (towel). The incident took place at 7.50 pm on Wednesday.

The incident triggered tension among the local residents. Local residents found that victim hanging from the ceiling fan.

They informed the matter to the local police station. Puja was rushed to SSKM hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Police have recovered a suicide note on the left palm of the deceased mentioning that her mother-in-law is responsible for her death.

Later, father of the deceased Kartick Dolui, registered a police complaint against the husband and mother-in-law of Puja. Police have sent the body for the postmortem examination. They are waiting for the post mortem report.