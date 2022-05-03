Woman found dead, fiancé held

kolkata:Mystery shrouds the death of a woman in Garfa on Sunday afternoon.



Police have arrested her fiancé, who was with the woman before she was found dead. The accused Pankaj Das, has been remanded to police custody till May 6.

According to sources, the woman identified as Sushmita Das (26) had a relationship with Pankaj of Ashoknagar area in North 24-Parganas for the past several years. Both the family members knew about their relationship. Pankaj used to visit Sushmita's house often. Around three days ago their marriage was officially announced.

On Sunday Pankaj went to Sushmita's house and had lunch there. After that he and Sushmita were spending time with each other in a room. In the afternoon, Pankaj left the house normally. After a few moments, when Sushmita's parents went to her room, they found she was lying unconscious on the bed. She was rushed to a local hospital where Sushmita was declared brought dead.

Immediately police were informed and Sushmita's parents lodged a complaint against Pankaj. On Sunday night, he was picked up from Habra by the cops. Sources informed that Pankaj confessed that he has killed Sushmita. The autopsy surgeon has mentioned in the primary report that Sushmita was strangled to death. Police are yet to ascertain the motive.