Woman found dead at Jadavpur after rooftop party

Kolkata: Mystery cropped up over the death of a woman at Poddar Nagar in Jadavpur on Wednesday morning. Police came to know that she had attended a party on Tuesday night along with her husband. Though her husband Kuntal Acharjee returned home, Sweety Sutradhar (29) went missing after the party.



According to sources, Sutradhar and Acharjee had been married approxi-

mately a year ago and were residing at their rented flat located at 2/24, Poddar Nagar since the past four months. Acharjee has a hotel business in Tarapith.

On Tuesday night, a party was arranged by residents of the building on the rooftop, to celebrate New Year's Eve. During the party, the residents including Sutradhar and

Acharjee had consumed liquor. The party went on till late

night.

After the end of the celebration, all residents of the building including Acharjee, who was reportedly in a highly inebriated state, went to their respective homes. However, no one saw Sutradhar at that moment.

At around 2:30 am on Tuesday night, some residents heard a woman whining somewhere around the building. Someone subsequently called up the police control room and informed them about the situation.

A few minutes later, a team from Jadavpur police station came to the spot and tried to find out if anything had gone wrong. But despite repeated searches of the area, police found no one.

Later, police knocked on the doors of the residents of the building, including Acharjee, to talk over the matter. However, he did not respond.

On Wednesday morning at around 11 am, Acharjee informed police that his wife had gone missing. Police went to the apartment again and found Sutradhar lying in a pool of blood in a narrow passage between two buildings. She was rushed to M R Bangur Hospital, where Sutradhar was declared brought dead.

Acharjee told police that he along with his wife had consumed liquor on Tuesday night. He failed to remember what had happened after the party ended. He did not even remember when he last saw Sutradhar.

Though investigating officials suspect that Sutradhar had fallen down accidentally after losing her balance, Acharjee has been detained and is being questioned.

In the afternoon, the homicide section of Kolkata Police and a team of forensic experts visited the spot. As the boundary wall on the roof is lower than waist-level, possibility of an accidental fall is being considered.

Police have got in touch with Sutradhar's parents, who live in Asansol. Sources informed that Sutradhar's parents have told the police

that there was no problem between their daughter and son-in-law.

The investigating officials are waiting for the autopsy report and report from the forensic team, which may lead the cops to identify the exact cause of death.