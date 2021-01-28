Woman found dead at her house in Haridevpur area

Kolkata: Tension spread in the Haridevpur area after a woman was found dead inside her home on Wednesday evening.



It is alleged that her husband who is a local BJP leader was pressurising her to join the saffron party.

According to sources, the woman identified as Beauty Biswas aged around 50 years lived with her husband Manmatha Biswas at Barisha Purbapara in Haridevpur. Due to a long term family dispute, Beauty had reportedly filed a divorce petition which is pending. Recently Manmatha had joined BJP and became a local leader.

It is alleged that he was pressurising beauty to join BJP as well. On Wednesday evening, Beauty was found lying unconscious inside her room. Local people alleged that Manmatha had killed her as there were several injury marks. Police have sent the body for autopsy examination and detained Manmatha for interrogation.