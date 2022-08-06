Woman falls to her death from multi storied building
Kolkata: A 28-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from a multi storied building at Baguihati in the eastern fringes of the city, police said on Saturday.
Investigation is on into the Friday night incident and her husband is being interrogated in connection with it.
Police said the woman was taken to nearby medical facility after her fall and was declared dead.
Locals said the woman was married a month ago and there were frequent disputes between the couple.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
3 brothers get 10-yr jail term for raping minor in UP's Sultanpur6 Aug 2022 8:38 AM GMT
Sisodia seeks CBI probe into ex-L-G's change of stance on liquor...6 Aug 2022 8:31 AM GMT
Woman falls to her death from multi storied building6 Aug 2022 7:15 AM GMT
Voting to elect India's new V-P begins; PM Modi, Manmohan Singh cast...6 Aug 2022 7:15 AM GMT
Cong protest: Delhi Police lodges case6 Aug 2022 7:08 AM GMT