Woman falls sick in app cab, succumbs

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a woman inside a cab on Friday morning.



According to police, on Friday morning Swati Das (55) of Nagerbazar in Dum Dum booked an app cab.

Around 11 am, she boarded the cab to reach her office in Esplanade area.

When the cab reached HUDCO crossing, Das fell sick inside the cab.

Immediately, the cab driver rushed Das to a private hospital in Kadapara area on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass, where she was declared brought dead.

After the hospital authority informed police, the body was sent for autopsy examination. It is being suspected that Das may have suffered a severe cardiac arrest and died.

However, cause of death can be ascertained after the autopsy report comes. Police are also questioning Das's family members to find out whether she was suffering from any illness.