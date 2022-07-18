Woman ends life 10 days after husband's death
KOLKATA: A woman committed suicide within 10 days of her husband's death on Sunday morning by hanging from the ceiling fan whose.
The woman, identified as Chumki Math of Shantipur, in Nadia was depressed since past few days.
According to sources, her husband Sougata Math died on July 7 due to a brain related disease.
On Sunday morning her daughter saw Chumki hanging from the ceiling fan and informed other family members.
Later, police were informed. Cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy examination. Her family members told the cops about Chumki's depression since Sougata's death.
