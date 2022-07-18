Millennium Post
Home > Kolkata > Woman ends life 10 days after husband's death
Kolkata

Woman ends life 10 days after husband's death

BY Team MP17 July 2022 7:21 PM GMT

KOLKATA: A woman committed suicide within 10 days of her husband's death on Sunday morning by hanging from the ceiling fan whose.

The woman, identified as Chumki Math of Shantipur, in Nadia was depressed since past few days.

According to sources, her husband Sougata Math died on July 7 due to a brain related disease.

On Sunday morning her daughter saw Chumki hanging from the ceiling fan and informed other family members.

Later, police were informed. Cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy examination. Her family members told the cops about Chumki's depression since Sougata's death.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X