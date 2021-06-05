Woman duped of Rs 66K while trying to get refund of cancelled air ticket

KOLKATA: A woman was duped of about Rs 66,000 while she was trying to get a refund for cancelling an air ticket.

According to sources, the woman identified as Anindita Bishnu, a resident of Haridevpur was scheduled to travel to Delhi by flight of a private airline on June 2.

But on the day of her journey, she was informed over phone that the flight has been cancelled.

The caller claimed that he was calling from the airport. When Bishnu demanded the flight fare back, she was asked to contact the airline for refund.

Later she found a phone number from the internet. When she called, the person who received the call asked her to download an application styled as any desk to get the refund.

After installing the application on her phone, she was asked to put her ticket and bank details to receive the refund amount.

But within an hour, Rs 66,000 was debited from the bank account.

As she understood that someone had duped her, Bishnu promptly uninstalled the application and lodged a complaint at the Haridevpur police station as well as in the Cyber Crime police station of Kolkata Police.