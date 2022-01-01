Woman duped of Rs 30K on pretext of job at JU

kolkata: A woman had turned up seeking job at Jadavpur University with a fake appointment letter. The authorities had already lodged a complaint with Jadavpur police station.

According to sources, one Sukanya Ghosh Dastidar turned up with the letter citing that she had been recruited as junior technical assistant on Thursday.

However, discrepancy was observed with the letter head bearing the signature of recruiting officer. "No such post exists in the varsity and the appointment letters she carried should have had the signature of Registrar," a senior university official said.

One Abhijit Bhattacharjee had taken Rs 30,000 from the woman promising to provide her a job in the university in October. "We have already scrutinised the list of teaching and non-teaching staff of the university and no official in the name of Abhijit Bhattacharjee works in the university," the senior JU official added.