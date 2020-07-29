Woman duped of Rs 15,000 in online fraud

Kolkata: A woman was duped of Rs 15 thousand on Monday by an unknown fraudster while she was about to receive some amount of money through UPI method.



According to the complainant, Robama Iqbal of Park Street, she had put an advertisement on a website to sell a bed. Seeing the advertisement a person called Iqbal and identified himself as Dinesh Chaudhary and claimed that he is calling from the Dankuni area.

The fraudster told Iqbal that he would buy the bed and the deal was finalised at Rs 17,000. Chaudhary told her that he would send her a link with a QR code on which Iqbal needed to tap in order to receive Rs 9,000 as advance. On Monday he sent a link with a QR code to Iqbal. When she tapped on the link sent by Chaudhary her smartphone stopped working for a few minutes. After around three minutes her smartphone started working again and she received two text messages from the bank where she has an account that Rs 5,000 Rs 9,000 have been deducted. Following that when she told Chaudhary that her money got deducted he again tried to convince her to tap on another link which Iqbal refused.

Later she went to Park Street police station to lodge a complaint but Iqbal was asked to approach Cyber Crime police station. After she contacted the Cyber Crime police station in Lalbazar, from where she was asked to lodge a complaint online.