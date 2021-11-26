Woman duped of Rs 10L on pretext of marriage

kolkata: The mother of a man was arrested for allegedly duping a woman and her family of around Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of marriage.



A few months ago, a resident of Charu Market area was looking for groom for his daughter.

During May-June, a youth identified as Chandan Singh, defense personnel, and his mother Seema Singh approached the man with proposal of marriage.

Chandan told the man that he decided to marry his daughter. But, the accused demanded Rs 10 lakh.

After getting the money, when Chandan was asked to fix a date for marriage, he allegedly evaded the issue by claiming that his leave had not been granted yet.

After a few days, Chandan changed the number of his mobile phone.

Having no other way, the man lodged a complaint at the Charu Market police station. During probe, police went to Chandan's work place in Assam but found that he had already fled to his home in Bihar.

When police conducted a raid in Bihar, he found Seema was there. Police arrested her and brought to Kolkata.

During interrogation, Seema confessed that she and her son had duped two more women and their family members in the same manner earlier.

However, Chandan is still absconding. Cops are trying to trace him.