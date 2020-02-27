Woman duped by Facebook page selling fancy smartwatches at huge discounts

Kolkata: A woman has been duped in the name of selling smartwatch through an online shopping link on Facebook on Wednesday. She lodged a complaint at the Karaya police station in this connection on Thursday.



According to the woman, a few days ago she found a link to a Facebook page where an expensive smartwatch was being sold at a shockingly low price. The page, titled Dials HUB, also had similar products on offer.

To avail the offer, she clicked on the link, following which a window opened where she was prompted to put her name, address and other details.

After she filled up all the details, she completed the purchase process but did not receive any message confirming the same. She subsequently thought that the order had not been placed.

But Wednesday, a courier came to her office located on Gurusaday Road to deliver the product as she had put the address of her office in the delivery address column.

As the order was a 'cash on delivery' one, she paid Rs 1,899 and received the package. After she opened it, the woman found a case and a dial of an analogue watch inside the box.

Later, she tried to contact the seller but found no link to register a complaint. On Thursday, she reportedly went to Karaya police station to lodge a complaint, from where she was told to go to the Cyber Crime police station in Lalbazar. She was also advised to lodge a complaint on the consumer forum.

After the woman went to Lalbazar, she was told that the initial complaint must be registered at the local police station.

Following this, one of her acquaintance got in touch with a senior police official in Lalbazar, after which she was again asked to go to Karaya police station. Later, her complaint was finally received.