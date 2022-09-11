Woman dies of dengue in city, death toll touches 5

Kolkata: A 27-year-old woman, Debapriya Dutta, a resident of Naktala reportedly died of dengue on Friday taking the total toll to 5 at least in Kolkata so far.



The patient was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Behala. The patient was from ward number 100 under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Sidhartha Niyogi said that around 415 new dengue cases have been reported across the state on Saturday. Around 398 infected patients are still undergoing treatment at government hospitals.

According to sources, there are around 15 active dengue cases under the ward 100.

Around 54 people from the same ward were infected with dengue out of 39 patients who have already recovered.

It may be mentioned here that dengue cases are being reported from various pockets of Kolkata and in other districts as well.

In the past 48 hours two dengue deaths were reported from Haltu that falls under ward number 106 under the KMC.

Anurag Malakar (37), a resident of Haltu died due to multi organ failure triggered by dengue shock syndrome and sepsis at a private hospital in the city on Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that a 40-year-old woman, Moumita Mukherjee, a resident of the same area under 106 ward of the KMC died of dengue on Thursday afternoon. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Jodhpur Park.

The number of dengue cases is much higher in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad, Darjeeling.

The state health department has directed the administrations of all these districts to set up call centers to provide assistance to the patients. Howrah and Hooghly district administrations have been asked to open fever clinics in the government hospitals.

Amid the spike in dengue cases, Howrah district has been directed to increase the stock of dengue test kits, sources said.