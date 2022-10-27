Woman dies of dengue in city 48 hrs after giving birth to baby boy, toll rises to 17

kolkata: Guriya Kumari Rajak (22), a resident of Bhawanipore died within 48 hours after she delivered a baby boy. The death certificate issued by the SSKM Hospital mentioned that the patient was affected with dengue.



It was learnt that as her dengue report came positive on Sunday, the delivery was carried out on an emergency basis. The victim got married around a year ago. Family members said that she complained about high fever on Saturday.

A dengue test was eventually performed and she tested positive. She was admitted to the SSKM Hospital on Sunday. The doctors decided to perform delivery on an emergency basis.

After delivering the child, the patient continued to bleed profusely. The doctors had stitched twice the wounds where the operation was carried out. On Monday, 8 units of platelets and 4 units of blood were transfused on the patient. The patient finally died. Death certificate said that the patient died of cardio respiratory failure triggered by dengue.

As many as 51 people have so far died in the state out of which nearly around 17 are from Kolkata. As many as 974 fresh dengue cases were detected across Bengal on Wednesday. Around 5,710 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Around 877 new cases were found on Tuesday. As many as 694 cases were found in the state on Sunday. The single day figure jumped on Monday as it reached 823.

Dengue deaths have been reported in the younger generation which has become a concern for the health department. According to unconfirmed sources, around 11 people died of dengue in Bengal between the end of the Durga puja and Kali puja. Most of the victims were aged between 25-39. Health experts have said that a delay in dengue detection may prove fatal for patients.

Experts also warned that light to moderate rainfall triggered by cyclone Sitrang may push the dengue curve further. Dengue may continue to affect people till the end of November, experts apprehend. Surveillance has been beefed up at various levels of administrations in the affected districts. More than 39,000 people have cumulatively been infected with dengue so far this season, sources said.