Woman dies of alleged medical negligence

BALURGHAT: A 35-year-old homemaker residing in Balurghat civic area died of alleged medical negligence at Balurghat hospital. The deceased has been identified as Namita Ghosh. She was a resident of Shanti Colony under Balurghat civic areas. The victim was a Trinamool Congress worker, it is learnt. Locals and her family members staged a demonstration on Saturday afternoon at Balurghat hospital in front of hospital superintendent Tapan Biswas, raising fingers of medical negligence allegedly conducted by a group of nurses and hospital staff. The agitators reportedly submitted a written complaint to the superintendent seeking proper investigation and justice. Biswas assured them of taking stringent action if it is proved through an inquiry that anyone is involved in negligence. According to an official source, Ghosh fell ill and was admitted to the hospital on Thursday.

She was suffering from breathing problems, abdominal pain and urine infection. On Friday the USG test was conducted. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the Critical Care Unit. On Friday night, she died. Her family members alleged that she had not been given oxygen despite having breathing problems. Hospital superintendent

Tapan Biswas said: "An investigation committee will be formed to look into the matter seriously. I will inform the matter to the Chief Medical Officer of Health too. If anyone is found guilty, he/she will be punished. Justice will be done to her family."