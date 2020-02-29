Woman dies after SUV jumps red light & hits her twice
Kolkata: A woman was killed in a road accident after an SUV hit her after jumping a red light on Saturday morning in Kalighat. Following the accident, the driver fled with the car. The woman was later rushed to SSKM Hospital where she was declared brought dead.
According to sources, on Saturday morning around 6:50 am, the deceased woman identified as Subhalakshmi
Banerjee (41) of 71/A, S P Mukherjee Road was crossing the road to go to the Kali temple to offer puja.
Banerjee started to cross the S P Mukherjee Road after the traffic signal turned red. When she was in the middle of the road, the SUV coming from the Hazra crossing at a high
speed jumped the signal and hit her. The driver the SUV reportedly jumped the red light and hit Banerjee. As the car was running at a high-speed Banerjee landed on the SUV's bonnet after being hit. After she fell on the road the driver of the SUV while fleeing the spot hit the woman
again. Following that the SUV reportedly collided with another car and then fled the spot. Traffic police personnel who were standing nearby ran to Banerjee and rushed her to the SSKM Hospital with multiple injuries where she was declared brought dead.
Though police personnel from Kalighat police station went to the spot the Fatal Squad Traffic Police (FSTP) took up the investigation of the hit and run incident. Sources informed that cops have already scrutinised the CCTV footages and identified the car.
In a separate incident on Friday night, around 7:30 pm, a bus from route number 215A/1 hit a metro pillar in front of Central Park mela ground in Salt Lake, opposite to Unnayan Bhavan. Due to the accident, around 20 passengers suffered minor injuries.
The driver had fled the spot immediately after the accident. Eyewitnesses alleged that the bus was running at a high speed and the driver tried to bypass a manhole. At that moment he lost control and collided with the metro pillar. A case has been initiated against the offending bus driver. Police have seized the bus and search is on to nab the driver.
