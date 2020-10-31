Woman dies after her sari catches fire

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a woman died after she caught fire from a lantern during Lakshmi Puja celebrations at her house on Friday evening at Ibrahim Road in Jadavpur area.



The victim, identified as Dola Mitra (63), was taking part in the Puja along with her family members when the incident occurred. She was wearing a silk sari that suddenly caught fire from the lantern. She was rushed to the Calcutta National Medical College. Doctors informed the family members that the woman had suffered 85 per cent burn injuries. They started immediate treatment and the patient was shifted to the burn ward of the hospital. Despite best efforts, she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning. According to the investigation police suspect that the fire had spread to the rest of her body very quickly as she was wearing a silk sari at the time of the incident. A probe has been initiated.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out inside an under-construction building in Salt Lake's Sector V. According to police a makeshift structure to accommodate labourers caught fire in the afternoon. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was triggered from the kitchen and spread to other rooms. Two fire tenders were pressed into action.

In another incident, a godown meant for storing logs near Garia 45 no. bus stand area caught fire on Saturday. Four fire tenders swung into action.