Woman detained for 'killing' her nine-year-old daughter

KOLKATA: A woman allegedly killed her nine-year-old daughter on Wednesday morning at Khejuri in East Midnapore.



According to sources, on Wednesday morning the accused woman came out of her hut and started screaming that her daughter asked her to cook and she beheaded the girl.

Hearing this, local people rushed inside the hut and found the nine-year-old girl's torso and head lying on the ground.

Immediately, police were informed. After recovering the body, cops came to know that the minor girl was mentally challenged and the woman also seemed to be behaving unnaturally.

However, police have detained the mother and are seeking doctor's opinion about her mental stability.

A murder case has been registered. Meanwhile, the probe is underway.