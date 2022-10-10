Woman Baul to perform in Portugal

KOLKATA: Rina Das Baul becomes the first woman artiste from Bengal to be invited to perform at WOMEX, one of the largest music platforms globally.

The programme will be held at Lisbon, Portugal from October 19 to 23. WOMEX is held every year in Europe. Rina Das Baul, who hails from Santiniketan, will perform on October 21. She will sing songs composed by Chandidas and Ananta Gosai. Earlier, she had visited Paris, Sweden and Bangladesh. Das will sing five Baul songs. She will be accompanied by Dibakar, (Dotara player and back up vocal), Purno (Dotara Khamak), Bama (Dugi/vocal) and Khokon. The Rural Craft and Cultural Hub project of the state MSME department in association with UNESCO are providing the travel logistic support to the artistes to Portugal.