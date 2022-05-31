Woman bank employee commits suicide at her flat in Garfa

kolkata: A woman has reportedly committed suicide inside her flat in Garfa on Sunday night.



The woman, identified as Liza Mary Coatesreid (36) lived with her second husband Sonu Pandit at a housing in Gitanjali Park area of Garfa. A suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to sources, Mary, a bank employee, was married to a man who lives in Bengaluru. From him Mary has a son who used to visit his mother in a regular interval. But Pandit with whom Mary was living was unhappy about the 10-year-old child visiting his mother. IIn the suicide note, Mary mentioned that she was abused by Pandit repeatedly.Often altercations used to break out between them. On Sunday morning, an altercation had broken out between Pandit and Mary.

In the afternoon Mary was in her room. When she did not come out of her room, Pandit tried to call her, but found the door was locked from inside. Later, the door was broken and Mary was found hanging. Immediately, police were informed. Later cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy examination. Initially, an unnatural death case has been registered and Pandit is being interrogated. Police are also trying to get in touch with her former husband and son. Probe is underway.