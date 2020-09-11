Woman attempts suicide with her 3-yr-old child

Kolkata: A woman tried to commit suicide by jumping from the second floor balcony along with her three-year-old daughter at a housing complex late on Wednesday night.

According to police, the 27-year-old woman has been suffering from neuro ailments for the past five years. Her husband told the police that recently her ailments had escalated and she had talking about committing suicide since the past few days owning to depression.

Her husband also claimed that he had been passing sleepless nights for the past few days in order to keep an eye on her. On Wednesday night he fell asleep around 1 am and around 1:20 am she jumped from the balcony.

The man immediately called the police and sought help. Within a few minutes police arranged a cab and rushed her to a private hospital where she and her daughter were admitted. After examining them, the doctor told police that none of them suffered major injuries except minor scratches.

Though no foul play was detected, police are probing to find out if there are any other reasons behind the woman's suicidal attempt. Police have also recorded her statement at the hospital.