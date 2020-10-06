Woman arrested with 800 gm of ivory from Jalpaiguri

Darjeeling: Based on source information Forest department personnel of Salugarah Range arrested a woman and recovered 800 gm ivory.

On Monday, a team led by Ranger Sanjay Dutta arrested the lady from a roadside eatery in Odlabari in the Jalpaigur district. Dutta posing as a buyer managed to nab the accused and recovered the ivory.

The arrested, 48 year old Hemanti Gurung is a resident of Malbazar. She could not produced any legal documents for the ivory.

"Investigations are on to find out the source of the ivory and the destination of the illegal trade. We are also trying to find out identities of others involved in this illegal trade along with the arrested woman," said Umarani N, DFO. Baikanthapur division. She was produced at the ACJM court in Siliguri on Monday.