Woman arrested for raising hoax bomb alert inside flight

Kolkata: A woman has been arrested for allegedly spreading a hoax call, claiming that a bomb was tied to her body while mid-air inside a flight.



According to police, the woman identified as Mohini Mondal was travelling in a flight to Mumbai on Saturday night. The flight took off from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport at 9:56 pm. After almost 40 minutes, Mondal informed cabin crew as well as the cockpit crew that a bomb had been tied to her body which she had failed to defuse and asked for help.

As soon as the information came to light, the pilot got in touch with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) of NSCBI Airport and requested for emergency landing. Immediately, ATC informed other departments including Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), fire brigade and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and raised a high alert. Meanwhile, the pilot was given green signal to land safely as soon as possible.

After almost half an hour, the flight landed safely and all the passengers were evacuated promptly. Mondal was taken to an isolated area away from runway by women police personnel and a BDDS team, who had conducted a thorough search but found no explosive on the woman's body.

While the search was underway, Mondal suddenly claimed that she just did a practical joke. Later, she was taken inside the terminal where she was again checked along with her baggage, but nothing suspicious could be found. However, it was subsequently found that Mondal was drunk.

She was later handed over to NSCBI Airport police station, along with a complaint by the Assistant Security Officer of the concerned airlines, following which Mondal was arrested.