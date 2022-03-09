Woman arrested for murdering husband in Bhowanipore

KOLKATA: A woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering her husband in Bhowanipore.



According to sources on Monday evening, cops of Bhowanipore police station were informed about a youth's, identified as Utsav Mondal (29), suspicious death. After a team from the Bhownaipore police went to the spot at 48, Chakraberia Road South, it recovered the body and sent it for autopsy examination. Local people informed police that they had broke the door of the room as Utsav's wife Rinky Paul refused to open it. Police on Monday detained Paul and questioned her. Paul had claimed that her husband tried to commit suicide and she tried to save him. Meanwhile, cops came to know from Utsav's father Debabrata Mondal that he had called his son on his mobile phone on Monday morning. But Paul received the call and said that her husband was sleeping.

On Tuesday after the preliminary autopsy report came, cops found that Utsav was murdered. There were several injury marks present in the body along with a ligature mark on his neck. Later, a case was registered against Paul based on the complaint of Debabrata.