Woman arrested for murdering her son

Kolkata: A woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering her son around a month ago at Jambani in Jhargram.



The accused woman identified as Lakshmi Hembram was produced at the Jhargram court and has been remanded to police custody for four days.

On November 14, police found a decomposed body of a boy aged around four years at the Khatgeria forest. Local people saw the decomposed and beheaded body and informed the police.

The head of the minor was found within a few metres of the torso.

During probe, cops recently established the identity of the boy. It was found that the boy identified as Sagen Hembram was living with his mother Lakshmi since his father Lakshman Hembram died in February. Police came to know that after the death of Lakhshman, his wife was going through family problem due to financial crunch.

It wa also found that she did not lodged any complaint despite claiming that Sagen was missing since November 14.

When cops grilled her, Lakshmi confessed that she killed her son. It is suspected that Sagen was poisoned and his body was dumped there.

Lakshmi took Sagen to the forest riding a bicycle. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.