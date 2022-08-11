Woman arrested for killing 4 members of family over property dispute, husband on run
Howrah (WB): A woman and her husband allegedly killed four members of their family in West Bengal's Howrah district over property, police said on Thursday.
The incident happened in MC Ghosh Lane in Howrah police station area around 11 pm on Wednesday, they said.
The accused, Pallavi Ghosh, has been arrested while her husband Debraj Ghosh is on the run, police said.
The couple stabbed Debraj's mother Madhabi and his brother Debashish to death with a sharp weapon. They also stabbed Debashish's wife Rekha and his 13-year-old daughter Triyasha, police said.
Police said they have sent the bodies for post-mortem.
Senior police officers of the district also visited the area as the incident triggered tension.
A hunt is on for Debraj who went missing following the incident, police said, adding that a case has been registered.
It is suspected that the murders were the result of a family dispute over property, they said.
