Woman allegedly harassed by two BJP leaders in Kalyani

Kolkata: A BJP worker, allegedly, was sexually harassed by two saffron party leaders at Kalyani in Nadia.

According to sources, the woman is an active BJP worker in the ward 10 of the Kalyani Municipality. Few days ago she lodged a complaint against Abhirup Biswas, a Vishva Hindu Parishad leader and Srinibas Mondal, a BJP Youth leader. The woman alleged that since the Lok Sabha elections she became active as a BJP worker and met Biswas. After meeting her, he allegedly gave indecent proposals to the woman which she refused.

Later Biswas allegedly went to her home as well and again gave the same proposal.

The woman further alleged that when she refused the proposals given by Biswas, he started conveying the same through Mondal. When she again refused the proposals, the accused leaders allegedly started harassing her.

Few days ago, she lodged a complaint with the police against the two VHP and BJP leaders. A probe has been started.