Woman, 10-yr-old die of dengue in city; state logs 795 fresh cases

Kolkata: Murshidabad's Lalgola registered the highest increase in dengue cases in the last one week among all the blocks in the state. Around 180 fresh cases were detected in Lalgola in the last week.



Meanwhile, Meherunnisa (48), a resident a Srerampore in Hooghly died of dengue at a private hospital in Jadavpur.

A 10-year-old child also died of dengue at a private hospital in Park Circus. He was admitted to the hospital last Wednesday.

Around 795 fresh dengue cases were reported across the state on Saturday. As many as 6,220 dengue tests were performed in the state on Saturday.

Rajarhat in North 24-Parganas registered 66 new cases in the last one week followed by Jiaganj in Murshidabad. Among the civic bodies, the KMC registered highest increase in the last one week as 681 fresh cases were reported while Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) saw 408 new cases, which was the second highest. Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) registered 231 cases.

According to the state health department data, dengue positivity rate in Kolkata has been the highest in the 44th week as the figure was recorded at 24.8 per cent while the state's average stood at 12.7 per cent. Around 2,747 dengue tests were carried out in Kolkata in 44th week out of which 681 tested positive.

Trinamool Congress MP from Arambag Aparupa Poddar's husband and daughter were reportedly affected with dengue. Both were admitted to a private hospital in Srerampur.