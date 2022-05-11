Without cooperation of people's representatives, no govt scheme can be successful, says Hakim

kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim urged the people's representatives to take active part for successful implementation of schemes taken by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).



He was inaugurating a camp to sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs at Star Theatre on Tuesday morning. Atin Ghosh, deputy mayor, Mala Roy, Trinamool Congress MP and KMC chairperson and senior officials of KMC and Animal Resources Development Department attended the function.

Hakim regretted that only a few councillors had joined the programme and remarked: "No government scheme can be successfully launched unless the people's representatives cooperate."

Recalling his personal experience as a councillor he said that in every area there are two groups, one who feed the stray dogs and the other who drive them out.

He said: "As a councillor he had faced both the groups. One day the morning walkers came to my house early in the morning and told me that because of dog poop they could not go to the area. On inquiry I found that two girls had been feeding those stray dogs and I made some alternative arrangements and the matter got settled."

The Mayor added: "Some days later Debashree Roy came to my house and told me that the park is the natural habitat for dogs and I have no right to send them elsewhere. I was in a dilemma and as a councillor had to sort out the problem. The councillors have immense responsibility in carrying out local development."

The KMC has decided to sterilise 42,000 stray dogs annually. Mala Roy will provide five vans which will be used to carry the stray dogs to the dog pound and bring them back to the locality after sterilisation.

The camp will be held in different parts of the city to check the stray dog population and at the same time vaccinate them to stop the spread of rabies.