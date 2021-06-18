Within 48 hrs, KMC to mobilise areas witnessing cases of dengue

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation will take measures to mobilise those places within 48 hours from where dengue cases will be reported or breeding ground for Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes will be found to prevent further spread of the disease.



The instructions were issued to all vector control teams associated with field level supervision at a recent sensitisation meeting that was chaired by Member Board of Administrators Atin Ghosh, who is in-charge of KMC's Health department with the onset of monsoon.

From January 1 till June 13, 46 dengue cases have been reported in the city which is much less than previous year's figure of 74 in this corresponding period.

"Our activities in curbing dengue have been going on a regular basis since January. We have developed the best infrastructure to fight dengue and we try to visit every single household in a gap of ten days. The results are evident from the figures but there is no place for complacency," Member Board of Administrators, KMC in-charge of Health department Atin Ghosh said.

Chief Vector Control Officer, KMC Debasish Biswas said this year from January 1 till June 13, there has been 493.3 mm rainfall against 798.7mm in the corresponding period last year.

"We will continue our sustained efforts in spreading awareness against dengue and spraying of larvicide to destroy each and every breeding ground for mosquitoes to keep dengue cases under control," Biswas added.

The KMC had made a data bank in 2013 comprising 9048 pages that contained the location of every single house located in 144 wards in the city. The breeding ground for mosquitoes in and around all these residences were identified and the KMC keeps on upgrading this list on a daily basis.

As per database of the civic body, there are 48142 masonry tanks, 16014 wells, 1246 open overhead tanks,5548 vacant plots , 5539 slum clusters, 17007 surface drains and 4947 under construction buildings where the vector control team have to keep strict vigil to ensure that they do not turn into breeding ground for Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes.

There are 15 dengue detection centres under KMC where tests are carried out free of cost.