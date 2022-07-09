'Withdraw your unsavoury take on CM or face consequence'

Kolkata: Trinamool Mahila Congress president Chandrima Bhattacharya has urged Dilip Ghosh, the national vice-president of BJP, to withdraw his unsavoury statement against party chairperson Mamata Banerjee or face a consequence.



Talking to newsmen at Cooch Behar, she said Ghosh, by his statement, had "shown utter disrespect to the women of Bengal. His derogatory remarks against the only women chief minister in the country are uncalled for. If he does not withdraw his statement, he will have to face the consequence."

She said that just to remain politically significant Ghosh was making such statements. "His party has made him politically insignificant and he is suffering from an identity crisis. He believes that by making such statements he will be able to regain his position."

Earlier, a delegation of Trinamool Congress had met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday and submitted a memorandum demanding the arrest of Dilip Ghosh. The Governor had assured to look into the matter. Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary, had tweeted on Wednesday and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to refrain his party leaders from making such derogatory statements.

About 15,000 people, including women from the district, would attend the Martyrs' Day programme in Kolkata.

Firhad Hakim in Malda urged people not to fall into BJP's trap. "The BJP believes in horse-trading and religious polarisation of society. In Maharashtra, Karnataka they went for horse-trading and bought the MLAs. The party does not follow any ethics and knows only how to remain in power."

Hakim said fielding Droupadi Murmu as the Presidential candidate was nothing but a cheap political drama. "BJP is involved in killing Dalit women and dislodging them from their lands. It is a political game," he maintained.