With running of trains set to commence on Wed, Rlys starts Covid awareness campaign

Kolkata: With local trains starting from Wednesday, the Eastern Railway (ER) has started a COVID-19 awareness campaign in all the stations on Monday.



"As part of our campaign, we have put up a video at the video wall of ER station explaining the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocol. This apart, posters of the COVID-19 guidelines are also being put at the ticket counters," said an official.

Revalidation of old monthly season tickets (MST), scheduled to start at 8 am on Monday, started five hours later due to server failure.

"In a bid to revalidate MST, I went to the counter at Nungi Railway counter at 10 am but the official said it could not be processed due to server failure," said Rupayan Mullick, resident of Nungi.

Another passenger, Ataur Rahman, at Sealdah station said: "My card MST had validity till April 30, 2020. I updated today at 3.38 pm from the Sealdah ticket counter."

Meanwhile, due to Gujjar agitation, 02331 Howrah – Jammu Tawi Special train (leaving Howrah on November 10) and 02332 Jammu Tawi – Howrah Special train (leaving Jammu Tawi on November 12) have been cancelled.

02357 Kolkata – Amritsar Special train leaving Kolkata on November 10 will short-terminate at Ambala Cantt junction. 02358 Amritsar – Kolkata special train leaving Amritsar on November 12 will short-originate from Ambala Cantt and remain partially cancelled between Amritsar and Ambala Cantt.