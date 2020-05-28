With roads cleared, electricity restored, city back in rhythm

Kolkata: Life in Kolkata has resumed to its original rhythm within seven days after the super cyclone Amphan had hit it last Wednesday evening.



The wind speed at which the cyclone had hit Kolkata varied anything between 134 km per hour to 140 km per hour. About 15,500 trees had been uprooted along with traffic signals and lamp posts. The city was devastated and people thought that it will take nearly a month to restore normalcy.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) swung into action from Thursday morning and by Friday traffic movement along most of the arterial roads got restored. The KMC was soon joined by teams from The Army, NDRF, SDRF and Fire and Emergency Service department and one from Odisha to expedite the clearing operation. The combined effort made the herculean task of restoration possible in record time.

Firhad Hakim, Chairman of the board of administrators said of the 15,500 trees that got uprooted, 9,500 had blocked the main roads while another 6,000 had blocked the lanes and by lanes. There was not a single road left which had not been affected. "All the major arterial roads have been cleared and our men are now working to clear the trees that have blocked the lanes and by lanes. A team from Odisha cleared the tree trunk that had blocked a stretch on Shyamananda Road and other roads in south Kolkata.

The civic workers have already started clearing the dry leaves.

Hakim will visit Rabindra sarobar and Subhas Sarobar, two artificial lakes in the city on Friday. It was decided that the branches of trees that were piled up beside the roads will be taken and stacked at a place belonging to the state Public Works department in maidan. They will be kept on an open space opposite the nature's Park off Brace bridge, behind Milan Mela ground, beside Talla Park and Dhapa.

Hakim said the KMC was holding talks with some experts to find out how many of the trees that got uprooted could be transplanted . " Many trees that had been uprooted are 80 to 100 years old and we will try to transplant them after taking necessary steps."

The civic authorities have asked the cable operators to do away with the unwanted ones. Hakim said the cable operators had told him that cable connection has been restored in 80 per cent houses and the remaining 20 per cent will be done within a day or two.