With release of 555 patients in a day, discharge rate stands at 66.24%

Kolkata: Bengal has witnessed a rise in Covid cases by 850 in the past 24 hours and the total number of affected persons has reached 23,837 across the state till Tuesday.



Out of the total number of affected persons as registered by the state so far around 15,790 patients have been released from various hospitals so far till Tuesday. As many as 555 patients were released from various hospitals on Tuesday after being cured. The discharge rate of the state stood at 66.24 per cent on Tuesday. The state has carried out 10,130 sample tests in the past 24 hours. Around 5,62,137 samples have been tested in the state so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 4.24 per cent on Tuesday.

The total death toll across the state has gone up to 804 in the state on Tuesday out of which 25 persons have died of the disease in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has recorded 291 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 7,680. Around 189 new cases have been found in North 24-parganas in the past 24 hours and the total number of affected persons has reached 4,130. Howrah has seen a total 3,292 cases so far out of which 74 patients have been reported on Tuesday. Around 70 new patients tested positive from South 24-Parganas and 22 new cases in Hooghly. The total number of affected patients in Hooghly is 1,258 while in South 24-Parganas the figure stands at 1,623. Darjeeling has seen 37 fresh cases on Tuesday and Malda 50 new cases.

Meanwhile, the state health department has once again issued an advisory on Tuesday to all the Covid hospitals and the chief medical officer of health in the districts on case management for COVID-19 patients. The advisory says that a quick response team should be established to ensure prompt action if patients show signs of deterioration. ECG and ABG should be mandatory on admission. Top sheets should be maintained properly by the hospitals and steroid and anticoagulant therapy should

be practiced as per protocol. Ventilation strategy and guidelines and guidelines should be posted prominently in the workstation.