With poor footfall, Nadda's rally turns into a flop show

KOLKATA: The BJP's meeting at Tarapith turned into a flop show as the party failed miserably in drawing people to the venue.



JP Nadda, party's national president, addressed the gathering. The allegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) that BJP was bringing people from the neighbouring areas to the venue turned true as the saffron party brought people from Asansol, Purba Burdwan and even Jharkhand. Bus load of party supporters were brought to the venue as a face-saving exercise.

In a major embarrassment, several party supporters left the rally ground where Nadda was addressing the gathering. Political experts said the initial hype was over. "As the BJP leaders have failed to talk about new projects in Bengal, people are moving away," they opined. "By bringing allegations of corruption BJP can attract people for some time, but as the election is drawing near the party leaders will have to talk about schemes to create jobs. As people have realised that BJP leaders never keep their promises after polls, the hype is slowly fading away," the experts maintained.