'With over 42K cases, state's 2022 dengue tally highest in six years'

kolkata: Dengue situation is the worst in North 24-Parganas as the district registered 2,926 infected cases in 42nd and 43rd week, followed by Murshidabad, Kolkata and Hooghly, reveals a recent survey carried out by the state Health department. State has so far registered over 42,666 dengue cases, the highest in the state in the past 6 years. In 2019, the state registered around 39,357 cases.



Among the urban areas, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has so far registered cumulative dengue cases at 4,747 till 42nd week, the highest by any civic body followed by Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) 2,620. The survey also said that 745 fresh cases were reported in KMC area in the past one week while BMC saw an increase by 536 cases in the past one week. Srerampore Municipality saw around 440 fresh cases in the last week and Howrah Municipal Corporation 311. The survey also said that Berhampore Municipality registered 308 dengue cases in the past one week whereas Uttarpara Kotrong Municipality in Hooghly registered 259 cases in the last one week. Srerampore Municipality registered cumulative cases of around 1,132 cases till 42nd week. Howrah Municipal Corporation saw 2,038 cases so far.

Among the rural areas, Lalgola block in Murshidabad and Mal in Jalpaiguri have the highest cases so far. Lalgora registered 1,042 cases till 42nd week and Mal 1,062. Bally Jagachha in Howrah saw 523 cases so far followed by 439 in Alipurduar's Madarihat. Deganga block in North 24-Parganas has seen 349 cases so far till 42nd week.

Bengal has seen a sharp rise in dengue infected patients as well as positivity rate from 34th week to 39th week. With the rise of cases, number of dengue tests was also increased. Between 39th and 43rd week, dengue positivity rate has been fluctuating. The survey said that in 34th week, the state conducted 15000 tests with positivity rate registered at around 4 per cent. In 35th week, around 20000 tests were performed when the positivity rate almost touched 5 per cent. The positivity rate crossed over 5 per cent in 36th week when the number of tests also crossed 20000 mark. The figure jumped to 25,000 in 37th week while over 30000 tests were done in 38th week. In 39th week, the number of tests had gone up to 45000. In 42nd week, the number of sample tests crossed 55,000. The number slightly fell in the 43rd week as the figure dropped to below 50000. Positivity rate in the 43rd week was registered at 11 per cent while in the 42nd week, the figure remained at 13 per cent. Positivity rate was registered below 10 per cent in 40th week, around 11 per cent in 41st week and 11 per cent in 39th week.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Johar (61), a district Congress leader from Murshidabad, who was brought to SSKM Hospital with dengue, died on

Monday morning.