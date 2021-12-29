With over 30K visiting Jhargram, a new tourist hotspot in the offing

Kolkata: Jhargram once deserted by the people in view of the Maoist insurgency has become a tourist hotspot with all the hotels and home stay accommodations being full.



After coming to power in 2011 Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the district several times to win the confidence of people and remove the trauma of Maoist movement from their minds.

Babulal Mahato, SDO Jhargram said more than 30,000 people visited to enjoy picnic in places which are surrounded by hills, falls and greenery.

They visited Gadrasini hils, Khandarani dam, Dhangikusum, Dungari falls, Gopiballavpur Eco Park, Jhilli lake among others. Some visited Tapobon forest, Rameswaram

temple, Jhilli bird sanctuary, Hatibari forest, Kodopal Eco Tourism complex.

There was a time when people refused to go to Jhargram and tourism industry had received a major set back. Now, tourism has become one of the key earners.

Places like Jhargram Raj bati, Chilkigarh Raj Palace, Ghaghra water falls are important historical sites. The Kanak Durga temple has become a major attraction. Due to improved communication more and more people are visiting the district where tourism is coming up very fast, Mahato maintained.

The district will have Jamgalmahal Utsav and Jhargram Yuba Utsav in January, 2022. Through these festivals the rich culture of the district will be showcased.

There will be stalls where the folk artisans can sell their products. There will be cultural programmes highlighting the folk culture of the district including folk music and folk dance.