With no new cases, TMC to urge EC to hold bypolls in 7 constituencies soon

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) may soon urge the Election Commission to hold bypolls in the seven assembly constituencies of Bengal within the stipulated time frame as these places have already become free from Covid infection.



Polls/bypolls are expected to happen in all these constituencies within November this year. Trinamool Congress will submit a detailed report in this regard to the Election Commission. It may will request the Commission to hold the polls in these constituencies as Covid is no longer a problem there. According to sources, data will be provided to the Commission highlighting how these constituencies have overcome Covid situation. It was learnt that the ruling party in the state has already taken up a detailed survey in these constituencies to determine the situation at the ground level. The data collected from these areas suggest that no Covid cases are being reported from there as a result the Commission can go ahead and hold the election after assessing the situation.

The report which will be submitted by Trinamool will feature the details as to how the situation has improved in these constituencies. The election is due in the constituencies like Bhawanipore, Khardah, Gosaba, Shantipur, Jangipur, Samsergunj and Dinhata.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Saturday said that the party will express it's opinion at right time. If the Election Commission seeks to know from the government the timing of the election, it would communicate to them at right time, Roy added. He also added that data are being collected.