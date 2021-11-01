With more than 79% voter turnout, Gosaba records highest polling percentage

Kolkata: Gosaba recorded the highest percentage of poll—despite having the lowest number of voters—among all the four Assembly segments that had gone for bypolls on Saturday.



There was polling of 79.94 per cent at Gosaba Assembly constituency in South 24-Parganas that had gone for by-elections with the death of TMC MLA Jayanta Naskar.

The other three Assembly constituencies that went for polls are Santipur, Khardah and Dinhata.

There are 230127 electors at Gosaba while there were 298912 at Dinhata in Cooch Behar, 255334 voters at Santipur in Nadia and 232393 at Khardah in North 24-Parganas.

It is interesting to note that there are more female voters in comparison to their male counterparts in Gosaba.

There are 111874 female voters against 118247 males in Gosaba. The second highest poll percentage was at Santipur where 79.62 per cent voters have exercised their franchise followed by Dinhata with 75.38 per cent polls and Khardaha recorded only 66.53 per cent polls.

It needs a mention that the bypolls in all the four Assembly segments passed off peacefully apart from a few stray incidents at Khardah where three youths including son of Kajal Sinha, whose untimely death has resulted in holding the bypolls in the Assembly segment, were injured when security guards of the BJP candidate Joy Saha resorted to lathi charge after the youth protested against the candidate's remark to insult them by calling "Bangladeshis".